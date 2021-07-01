Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Community Theatre announces 70th season

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is excited to announce its 70th season.

Chance Harmon said the season will include “Aladdin Jr.,” “Annie,” “Clue the Musical,” “Nunsensations,” “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Lawton Community Theatre will continue to monitor the current health pandemic. Productions are subject to change. Due to the lingering uncertainty of the global health pandemic, Lawton Community Theatre will not be offering season tickets. Instead, patrons can purchase six Flex Passes for $115.00 that can be used throughout the theater’s 70th season.

More information is on the theatre’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the teen jumped in the creek on 38th and J Avenue.
Missing teen rescued from creek in Lawton
Man killed after being hit, dragged by truck identified
Two wanted for child neglect in Comanche County
Andrew Smalts
UPDATE: Missing teen found in Lawton
Allen Christian
Lawton Correctional Facility inmate charged with manslaughter

Latest News

A ceremony was held Thursday morning where the new sign declaring the street Tuskegee Airmen...
Tuskegee Airmen Avenue sign unveiled at Sheppard Air Force Base
Colonel Blane L. Baker joins Mighty 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base July 1.
Altus Air Force Base welcomes new commander
Oklahomans' unemployment benefits
Oklahomans could have unemployment deposit delays
Oklahoma lawmakers to hold study on grocery tax