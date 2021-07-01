Lawton Community Theatre announces 70th season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is excited to announce its 70th season.

Chance Harmon said the season will include “Aladdin Jr.,” “Annie,” “Clue the Musical,” “Nunsensations,” “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Lawton Community Theatre will continue to monitor the current health pandemic. Productions are subject to change. Due to the lingering uncertainty of the global health pandemic, Lawton Community Theatre will not be offering season tickets. Instead, patrons can purchase six Flex Passes for $115.00 that can be used throughout the theater’s 70th season.

More information is on the theatre’s website.

