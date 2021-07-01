Expert Connections
Lawton Police Department announce 4th of July regulations

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department announced holiday regulations at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth.

Both lakes will have quiet times from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Golf carts and loud music are not allowed during this time.

Fireworks are prohibited in parts of the lake which are in Lawton jurisdiction.

More information is on the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page.

