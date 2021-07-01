Lawton Police Department announce 4th of July regulations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department announced holiday regulations at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth.

Both lakes will have quiet times from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Golf carts and loud music are not allowed during this time.

Fireworks are prohibited in parts of the lake which are in Lawton jurisdiction.

More information is on the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.