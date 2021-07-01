Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In early June, a man claiming to work for Bud Light texted Karin Hayes Precaido saying the company would pay her $500 a week to drive around with a branded wrap on her SUV, advertising the drink.

“I said ‘I pray this is not a scam.’ He said ‘This is not a scam,’” Hayes-Precaido said. “You see those wraps everywhere in town, Budweiser wraps, all kinds of advertising wraps, so I thought it was legit.”

But there was a catch, they would send Hayes-Preciado a check worth over $2,000.

Then she would need to send one thousand back to get the wrap put on her vehicle.

“‘I will get you the PayPal details to send $1000. You have to send with the option of Friends and Family,’” Hayes-Preciado said. “I knew right then, something was up. Companies don’t do that.”

As her suspicion increased, so did the pressure and texting.

She deposited the check, but when she went back to see if it cleared, the teller said it turned out to be counterfeit.

Hayes-Preciado also learned there was over $1,300 missing from her account.

“I said, ‘why am I negative? I shouldn’t be negative. I have not spent a dime out of that money,’” she said.

David Folkert, a detective with the Lawton Police Department, said this is a common tactic used by scammers.

“Don’t cash any checks from anyone that promises that you’ll get to keep some of it,” he said. “A lot of times they’re looking for somebody just to cash and send sometimes all the money and they’ll send you something else in return.”

According to Folkert, the elderly or disabled are usually the target of these money transfer scams.

“Those are really hard to track down because a majority of the time, it’s sent to somebody else that’s involved in the scam as well,” he said.

By telling her own story, Hayes-Preciado is hoping to save others some trouble.

“I want this person caught and prosecuted because I don’t know how many people he’s done that to and how much money he’s gotten from those people,” she said.

