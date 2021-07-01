New OMMA rules now in effect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.

The rules address changes and new requirements in recently passed legislation and also add new requirements relating to the implementation of the state’s inventory tracking system.

Officials said the seed-to-sale tracking system will help crack down on illegal marijuana use.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Okmulgee County.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association said it’s extending the deadline to adopt the software in light of the lawsuit.

Licensees will be notified with a new timeline for implementation as soon as one is available.

The rules and a summary are available on the OMMA website.

