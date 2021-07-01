Expert Connections
Oklahoma State Department of Health issues child abuse prevention survey

Oklahoma State Department of Health logo
Oklahoma State Department of Health logo
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Office of Child Abuse Prevention is seeking public input for a statewide child abuse prevention plan.

The agency is looking for input from citizens as well as private and public agencies and organizations.

They are seeking for people to fill out a five- to seven-minute online survey that can be found here. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

OSDH officials said the responses will help their development of the Oklahoma State Plan for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect. They hope to determine gaps in services, identify geographical areas that have the greatest need and assess family needs and how to address them.

The deadline to submit responses to the online survey is Friday, August 6.

