LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans could see delays in unemployment deposits due to an issue with the company which processes the payments.

The company told the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) payments would be processed July 1, not the end of June.

OESC said in a statement on Twitter they were not given advance notice of the delay.

