Tuskegee Airmen Avenue sign unveiled at Sheppard Air Force Base

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KAUZ) - 5th Avenue on Sheppard Air Force Base has been renamed to honor the Tuskegee Airmen.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning where the new sign declaring the street Tuskegee Airmen Avenue was unveiled.

Installation leadership, including 82nd Training Wing and Installation Commander Brigadier General Kenyon K. Bell spoke at Thursday’s ceremony.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African-American pilots who flew in World War II.

