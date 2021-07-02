Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: A few showers and storms possible over the holiday weekend, but it won’t be a washout

Download First Alert 7 Weather App for interactive radar over the weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, hit & miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly for areas along and south of the Red River, with isolated rain chances across southwest Oklahoma. Skies will be party cloudy with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, mostly sunny with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening mainly across the western half of Texoma. This will come from a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) that will develop along Rockies and travel southeast and into the region. Highs will top out in the mid 80s. Overall, with current model data shows rain chances tapering off in time for evening fireworks.

A steady stream of Gulf of Mexico moisture will allow hit & miss showers and storms to develop with the daytime heating through much of next week. A ridge of high pressure across the Desert Southwest is expected to expand eastward allowing our temperatures to rebound back into the low 90s along with a lower chance for rain.

