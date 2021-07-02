7News First Alert Weather: Flooding concerns through Friday with a lower chance for rain this holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Beckham, Harmon, Greer, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, Caddo, Grady, Tillman, Comanche, Hardeman, Wilbarger and Foard counties through Friday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the overnight hours. Soils are already saturated from rainfall received over the last couple of days, so it won’t take long for flooding to occur. Overnight lows will fall into low 70s.

On Friday, the cold front will slowly make progress across Texoma and scattered-to-numerous showers and storms will continue to fire up along the front. However, rain chances will slowly decrease during the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain will be located along and south of the Red River.

A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning, but as the trough moves east and a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the Desert Southwest, the coverage of showers and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. A few hit and miss showers and storms will still be possible on Sunday, but overall it will shape up to be a nearly dry 4th of July weekend compared to the last several days.

