CDC and OSDH release COVID-19 guidelines for holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and CDC have provided guidance for Oklahomans planning to gather for the 4th of July weekend.

“We hope you take this time to relax with family and friends,” Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma Dr. Lance Frye said. “However, we want everyone to be cautious when gathering this weekend, especially if you have not been vaccinated, as some areas across the state are seeing an uptick in recent case numbers. Some COVID-19 variants, particularly the Delta variant, are more transmissible among people who haven’t received the vaccine and could potentially cause severe illness.”

According to CDC and OSDH guidance, those who are vaccinated need to wear a mask when gathering indoors or outdoors, unless required by local law or business guidance. The organizations said meeting outdoors is the best option for larger groups.

For those not vaccinated, wearing a mask is recommended for indoor gatherings with people outside of the immediate household. But not wearing masks outside is fine as long as it’s socially distanced.

Those traveling on buses, panes or other public transportation may be required to wear a mask.

Due to COVID-19 variants, Chief Medical Officer for the state of Oklahoma Dr. Gitanjali Pai said variants are expected but should be taken seriously. Severe or life-threatening cases of COVID-19 in people who have already had the vaccine are less likely to occur.

As of June 28, 737 COVID-19 cases have occurred. A total of 54 cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the state and 778 total cases of variants have been detected in the state.

“The best way you can protect yourself against more transmissible variants like the Delta variant is to get vaccinated,” Deputy Commissioner with OSDH Keith Reed said. “Right now, the evidence we have shows that the FDA Emergency Use Authorized vaccines currently in use are largely effective against variants of COVID-19. If you’re unvaccinated, we ask that you please take other precautions such as the three W’s, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”

Resources for finding a COVID-19 vaccine can be found here. More information on variants, sequencing and vaccination data can be found in OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.