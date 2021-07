ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - After being closed for the week due to flooding, at 6 p.m. on July 2 Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin reopened.

Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton reopened earlier this week. The Comanche Nation Entertainment’s emergency management team helped to fill and place sandbags around the properties in order to keep the buildings safe from damage.

