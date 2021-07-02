First Alert Forecast (7/2AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s finally Friday! Out of the many that are headed to work today, showers and thunderstorms will continue- so grab that rain gear!! A wave of energy is moving through southwest Oklahoma bringing with it heavy rain, thunder and lightning. With more rain in the forecast, the flooding threat is yet again elevated. A flood watch is in place for the following counties: Stephens, Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa (OK), Foard, Wilbarger and Hardeman (TX) until 7PM tonight. If trends indicate that this precipitation will be more organized than currently expected, the Flood Watch may need to be extended through tonight.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue today over mainly southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Skies will stay mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Northeast winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph. Any Friday night plans are looking to stay some-what dry. There will be a lull in the heaviest of rain but a few isolated rain showers are likely. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms and rain will stay confined and linger into our area during the morning and afternoon hours tomorrow. The front will begin to weaken so expect drying conditions to take place during the evening. Skies for most of the day will be mostly cloudy but by the evening look for more sunshine with less rain. Tomorrows highs will stay in the mid 80s with east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

As mentioned previously, the forecast does show a drying trend for the second half of the weekend. With that being said, a pop up shower or two can’t be ruled out completely for Independence Day. The threat for this remains low and in fact, confidence in most of the area remaining dry is high with the current trends! Skies will be partly cloudy with highs once again in the mid 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we get.. temperatures could be slightly warmer!

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms aren’t going away just yet as the threat for hit/miss activity continues into next week!

Have a good Friday, a better weekend and a safe 4th of July!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker & Emma Landeros

