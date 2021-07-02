Former Altus mayor shares memories from time in office

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will soon have a new mayor and the man they’ll be replacing says he believes the town is in great shape going forward.

Jack Smiley served as mayor for six years but worked for 20 years as an Altus firefighter leading up to that. Over the last six-years, Smiley says the City of Altus persevered through some hard times.

“I’ve been with Altus through the tough times, financial tough times, drought tough times and then of course the pandemic. The pandemic was very hard on all mayors of all towns regardless of the size,” Smiley said.

Now, Smiley believes the town is on the other side of those tough times, which is why he feels comfortable stepping away from the role.

“I’m proud to say that Altus is in a great place right now. Financially they’re in a great place, water quality and quantity issues have been solved, we made it through the drought and Altus is just in a really good place,” Smiley said.

Smiley said one of the things he’s most proud of is the citizens of Altus passing the MAPS II plan in 2020.

“The centerpiece of MAPS II is going to be turning our reservoir that is in the center of town into a destination. Approximately $12 million will be spent on that and it’s going to be a huge quality of life gain for Altus.”

Smiley has moved away from Altus but said he will certainly make his way back from time to time, but he believes the town is in great hands going forward.

“Altus is moving forward at a rapid pace and I give a lot of the credit to Gary Jones, our new city manager. Gary is driven by checking the boxes and making things happen. Right now, with MAPS II kicking off and there being half a dozen MAPS project kicking off, big projects, I think having Gary at the helm is going to be very beneficial,” Smiley said.

While Smiley’s time serving in Altus is done, he’s quickly found a role in his new home of Medicine Park.

“The citizens of Medicine Park have asked me to serve on some boards and I’m doing that right now. I don’t know if politics is in my future for Medicine Park, but I certainly don’t mind helping. Right now, I’m the chairman of MPEDA, which is the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority,” Smiley said.

Smiley resigned halfway through his term so the Altus City Council will be responsible for choosing his successor. They’ll be able to select any registered voter who lives within the city of Altus. Smiley said he expects one of the current council members to be selected. The issue is on the agenda for the council meeting next Tuesday.

