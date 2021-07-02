Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds recognition for base competition winners

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On July 1, three of Fort Sill’s top service members were recognized for all they’ve done in a series of competitions held on the post.

A special awards ceremony was held today to announce the winners for the Drill Sergeant of the Year and Best Warrior Competitions, as well as the winner for Fort Sill’s Soldier of Year.

Dozens were in the running for the various titles. Staff Sergeant Brent McGillivray was named the Post’s Drill sergeant of the Year.

He expressed his gratitude for the chance to compete for the honor.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

