Fort Sill soldiers experience heat-related illnesses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly a dozen soldiers on Fort Sill were pulled from training for treatment on July 1 due to high temperatures.

Post officials say 11 basic training soldiers showed heat-related symptoms during a training exercise.

Four of them were treated by battalion medics, while the other seven were taken to area hospitals.

Those taken for treatment are under observation at this time.

Our first alert weather team says today reached 95 degrees, but factor in humidity and feels like temperatures were around 100.

Officials say the details of this incident are being reviewed.

