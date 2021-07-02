Expert Connections
Fort Sill trainees return after heat-related symptoms

In total, 11 Army trainees exhibited heat-related symptoms.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven trainees who were taken to a hospital after exhibiting heat-related symptoms on Fort Sill have been discharged.

Fort Sill officials said the seven were discharged Thursday night and returned to training Friday.

In total, 11 Army trainees exhibited heat-related symptoms. Four were treated on-site while the other seven were taken to local hospitals to be observed.

In a statement Friday, Fort Sill officials said, “The safety of our Soldiers and trainees is our number one priority. Drill sergeants and cadre are trained to recognize symptoms of heat-related injuries and act appropriately. The medics are free to exercise their judgment to ensure the safety of our trainees.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

