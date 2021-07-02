Free BBQ event held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - TruPatriot Outdoors held a free 4th of July BBQ for the less fortunate Friday.

A volunteer mobile team served BBQ at Family Promise and the C. Carter Crane Shelter.

They also dropped off meals to seniors and other people in need throughout Lawton.

All leftovers were donated to food bank and our local lake patrol.

TruPatriot Outdoors is a group dedicated to helping veterans and Americans connect with the great outdoors thru hunting, fishing, camping and off-roading.

