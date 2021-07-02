Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Free BBQ event held in Lawton

A BBQ was held in Lawton Friday.
A BBQ was held in Lawton Friday.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - TruPatriot Outdoors held a free 4th of July BBQ for the less fortunate Friday.

A volunteer mobile team served BBQ at Family Promise and the C. Carter Crane Shelter.

They also dropped off meals to seniors and other people in need throughout Lawton.

All leftovers were donated to food bank and our local lake patrol.

TruPatriot Outdoors is a group dedicated to helping veterans and Americans connect with the great outdoors thru hunting, fishing, camping and off-roading.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Killers of the Flower Moon needs extras cast
Killers of the Flower Moon extras needed
Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam
Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam
Man killed after being hit, dragged by truck identified
Lawton Police Department announce 4th of July regulations

Latest News

In total, 11 Army trainees exhibited heat-related symptoms.
Fort Sill trainees return after heat-related symptoms
Lawton Police are looking for three people in connection to an attack that happened June 5.
Lawton police looking to interview three in connection to assault
Lawton Police are looking for three people in connection to an attack that happened June 5.
Crime Stoppers looking to interview three in connection to assault
Initial, continued unemployment claims drop in Oklahoma