Initial, continued unemployment claims drop in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims in Oklahoma have gone down.

For the week ending June 19, initial claims reached 9,161, down 1,453 from the week before.

According to the Okalhoma Employment Security Commission, the number of continued claims for the same week reached 34,392. The number went down 1,273 from the previous week.

National numbers for the week ending June 26 show initial claims at around 364,000. That’s down 51,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.