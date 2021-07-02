Expert Connections
Lawton man charged in assault

Alan Krone
Alan Krone(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged, accused of attempting to set a woman on fire.

Alan Krone is charged with attempted aggravated assault and battery and domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Investigators said on July 1, Krone poured gasoline on the victim and threatened to light her on fire after they got into a fight over him wanting to take her mini van. Witnesses reported seeing Krone pour gasoline on her and chase her around while trying to light his lighter.

His bond has been set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing conference is set to take place October 25.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

