Lawton police looking to interview three in connection to assault

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are looking to talk to three people in relation to an assault that happened in early June.

According to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, the attack happened on June 5 at the Oak Hill Apartments at 7510 NW Tango Road.

Police are looking to interview 22-year-old Gloria Jackson, 26-year-old Bryanna Keller and 27-year-old Monisha Carter in relation to the attack.

If you have any information in regard to the crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or go to lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

