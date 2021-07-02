Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rattler donates funds to help underserved communities.

(Joshua R. Gateley | Joshua R. Gateley)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma University Quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he will plans to donate a portion of his earnings to communities in need.

After the NCAA suspended a rule which prohibited college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness.

The rule suspension went into effect yesterday, and players across the country have made moves to capitalize on the situation.

In a Tweet, Rattler said college athletes should use their platforms to do good in the world.

And announced that he’ll be donating some of his future earnings to underserved communities.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Killers of the Flower Moon needs extras cast
Killers of the Flower Moon extras needed
Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam
Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam
Man killed after being hit, dragged by truck identified
Lawton Police Department announce 4th of July regulations

Latest News

The City of Altus will soon have a new mayor and the man they’ll be replacing says he believes...
Former Altus mayor shares memories from time in office
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: A few showers and storms possible over the holiday weekend, but it won’t be a washout
Alan Krone
Lawton man charged in assault
The annual Rockin’ the Park music festival is happening in Medicine Park this weekend.
Rockin’ the Park music festival happening in Medicine Park this weekend