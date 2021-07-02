Rattler donates funds to help underserved communities.

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma University Quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he will plans to donate a portion of his earnings to communities in need.

After the NCAA suspended a rule which prohibited college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness.

The rule suspension went into effect yesterday, and players across the country have made moves to capitalize on the situation.

In a Tweet, Rattler said college athletes should use their platforms to do good in the world.

And announced that he’ll be donating some of his future earnings to underserved communities.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.