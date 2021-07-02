Expert Connections
Rockin’ the Park music festival happening in Medicine Park this weekend

The annual Rockin’ the Park music festival is happening in Medicine Park this weekend.
By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Rockin’ the Park music festival is happening in Medicine Park this weekend.

“It’s a free concert, bands will start playing tonight at six o’clock, Saturday from 3 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. so I want to encourage everyone to come out to Medicine Park and enjoy this free music festival,” said Jack Smiley, Medicine Park Economic Development Authority Chairman.

There will also be food trucks and other vendors set up, as well as fireworks on Saturday night.

“We have an old ballpark, it used to be the school’s ballpark, where we request people to park, just follow the signs, park there, walk across the bridge into town. Enjoy the shops, the cobblestone community, everybody will be open, there will be t-shirts, things for the kids, it should be a lot of fun,” Smiley said.

