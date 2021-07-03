First Alert Forecast (7/3AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday Texoma! Throughout the day, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible mainly for areas along and south of the Red River. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

For the Fourth of July, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon mainly for the western counties of Texoma. This will come from a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) that will develop along Rockies and travel southeast and into the region. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Most of the rain should taper off just in time for evening fireworks!

A steady stream of Gulf of Mexico moisture will allow hit & miss showers and storms to develop with the daytime heating through much of next week. A ridge of high pressure across the Desert Southwest is expected to expand eastward allowing our temperatures to rebound back into the low 90s along with a lower chance for rain.

Keeping up with the tropics, Hurricane Elsa maintains its Category 1 status with sustained max wind speeds at 75 mph.

Have a great holiday weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

