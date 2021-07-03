First Alert Weather 7News: Hit and miss showers, then clearer skies in evening for the 4th of July

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Isolated showers are possible for the rest of the evening, mostly contained to our southern and western counties. Rain chances diminish overnight as skies remain partly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Independence Day tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly dry, with the exception of a hit/miss shower and storm in the afternoon hours. Any rain we do get looks to be contained to our western counties. Otherwise skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. By the early evening rain chances will be low, providing optimal conditions for any Fourth of July festivities and fireworks celebrations. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Rain will stay in the forecast through early next week due to gulf moisture funneling into Texoma. A high-pressure ridge out west will keep rain chances low, but isolated-to-scattered showers and storms are expected until the middle of the week. As always, the biggest concern looks to be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Temperatures throughout next week will steadily rise from the upper 80s to the lower 90s by next weekend.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.