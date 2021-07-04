Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine.

Tigers Ginger and Molly were the first two animals at the Oakland Zoo to get the vaccine this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The doses were donated and developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey.

Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said none of the animals have gotten the virus, but they wanted to be proactive. Tigers, black and grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets were the first to receive the first of two doses. Next are primates and pigs.

In a press release, she said the zoo has used barriers for social distancing and staff have worn protective gear to protect susceptible species. “We’re happy and relieved to now be able to better protect our animals with this vaccine,” she said.

Zoetis is donating more than 11,000 doses for animals living in nearly 70 zoos, as well as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions and government organizations located in 27 states, according to the press release.

The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas at its Safari Park.

Great apes share 98% of their DNA with humans and are especially susceptible, as are felines. Confirmed coronavirus cases include gorillas, tigers and lions at zoos, and domestic cats and dogs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Krone
Lawton man charged in assault
Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam
Lawton woman warns about car wrap scam
New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Killers of the Flower Moon needs extras cast
Killers of the Flower Moon extras needed
Lawton Police are looking for three people in connection to an attack that happened June 5.
Lawton police looking to interview three in connection to assault

Latest News

Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 7News: Hit and miss showers, then clearer skies in evening for the 4th of July
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse
Demolition of the remaining collapsed condo can happen as early as Sunday.
Officials agree on demolition of remaining collapsed tower