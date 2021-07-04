Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (7/4 AM)

By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Independence Day! Overall, today is looking to be mostly dry, with a high of 87° and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. There is a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon but most of the rain will be in contained to our western counties. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Rain chances will be low by the evening hours just in time for any Fourth of July festivities and fireworks celebrations.

Tomorrow, highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Early hours tomorrow is when we see the highest chance for rain. That will be focused towards our western counties but we can’t rule out isolated showers and storms here in our area. Rain will stay in the forecast through early next week due to gulf moisture funneling into Texoma. The rain we do see throughout the week will be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding which is why it remains a concern. Temperatures throughout next week will steadily rise from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Have a fun and safe Fourth of July!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

