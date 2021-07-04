First Alert Weather 7News: Rain stays with us to start the workweek, but no washouts expected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This Independence Day evening looks to be dry for most of us, providing optimal conditions for any fireworks celebrations. Isolated showers are possible tonight, but look to be contained off towards the west. However, a slight risk for severe weather is in place tonight for our far western counties, but threats remain minimal. Hazards tonight include a very low risk for tornadoes, up to 60 mph wind gusts, up to quarter-sized hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. But for most of us, we wont even see any rain at all this evening and overnight. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening for most of Texoma with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances tomorrow are low but isolated-to-scattered showers are in the forecast for most of the day. Again like Sunday night, rain chances will mostly be off in the west.

Gulf moisture will continue funneling into Texoma, giving us daily rain chances through the middle of the week. Flooding remains a concern as some showers and storms could provide heavy rainfall. By the end of the week a high pressure ridge out west will strengthen and expand, keeping rain chances low as we enter next weekend. Temperatures will steadily rise throughout the week, starting off in the upper 80s and getting to the low 90s by Thursday, and will stay there by the weekend.

As a tropical update, Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move westward and will reach the Gulf of Mexico by Monday. It is expected to impact the southern and western coasts of Florida throughout the day on Tuesday, and could make landfall in western Florida sometime on Wednesday. From there, it will track north up the US East Coast.

Have a safe and awesome Fourth of July!

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.