Marlow kicks off weekend with Independence Day Parade

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow kicked off Fourth of July weekend with an Independence Day Parade lasting just over an hour on Saturday with organizations from across southwest Oklahoma participating.

People lined the streets dressed in red, white and blue as children jumped at the opportunity to grab candy thrown from the floats gliding down Main Street.

The President of the Marlow Chamber of Commerce Larry Johnson said the community takes pride in the event that draws out many every year.

“It’s something that we’ve been doing for a very long time,” Johnson said. “No individual now can take credit for this. It’s a tradition that’s been going on. It’s always been this size and people get excited about it and yes, we’re very proud, but it’s nothing that we built. It was built before us.”

Heavy rainfall cancelled many celebrations of freedom in Oklahoma, but not this one.

From the Marlow Fire Department to the high school football team and classic car owners, there was no shortage of floats.

“The Marlow Lion’s Club is a part of it as well,” Johnson said. “We have multiple volunteers. Brother Joe Ligon, he announces the parade every year. Even though he’s moved on to bigger and better things, he’s still here with us announcing our parade every year.”

Johnson’s nine-year-old son Nolan walked through with the Marlow Martial Arts Academy.

His favorite part was getting to throw candy to his friends.

“I can be a part of the community like my dad,” Nolan said.

Johnson said he loves the tradition of watching the parade and then going over to the park with everyone.

“We’re a community that really celebrates our country,” Johnson said. “We’re proud of our country and we’re proud of what the Fourth of July represents and that’s why we’re so excited to celebrate it like we do.”

They wrapped up the festivities with a free concert, followed by a fireworks show.

