7News First Alert Weather: Relatively quiet through the workweek with increasing rain chances over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers/storms for areas mainly south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 80s. An upper low will develop across south Texas, and with the motion of storms from east to west, there could be an isolated shower or storm that moves into northwest Texas.

A weak front will move into northern Oklahoma and won’t quite make it to Texoma. However, outflow boundaries from storms that fire up north of I-40 could initiate a hit & miss showers and storms across parts of Texoma. Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s through the rest of the workweek.

An expanding ridge of high pressure will decrease rain chances both Thursday and Friday. However, an approaching cold front on Saturday will gradually increase rain chances and the chance for organized storms late Saturday night and into Sunday. At the moment the front isn’t expect to clear Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out.

Tropical Storm

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.