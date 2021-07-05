Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Relatively quiet through the workweek with increasing rain chances over the weekend

Gradual warming trend gets temperatures back into the 90s
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers/storms for areas mainly south of the Red River. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 80s. An upper low will develop across south Texas, and with the motion of storms from east to west, there could be an isolated shower or storm that moves into northwest Texas.

A weak front will move into northern Oklahoma and won’t quite make it to Texoma. However, outflow boundaries from storms that fire up north of I-40 could initiate a hit & miss showers and storms across parts of Texoma. Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s through the rest of the workweek.

An expanding ridge of high pressure will decrease rain chances both Thursday and Friday. However, an approaching cold front on Saturday will gradually increase rain chances and the chance for organized storms late Saturday night and into Sunday. At the moment the front isn’t expect to clear Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out.

Tropical Storm

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Apache Hotel and Casino Heroes of America
Fireworks display set for Apache Casino and Hotel
Alan Krone
Lawton man charged in assault
New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open.
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open

Latest News

Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
This 4th of July weekend, a WWI Mobile Museum was set up in Marlow.
WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow
WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow
Cade Roth and Bradley
Oklahoma band excited to be back on stage after pandemic