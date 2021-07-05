First Alert Forecast (7/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good Morning! I know a lot of us a today off of work due to yesterday being a holiday, and you’re hoping that today is going to be enjoyable weather-wise for any outdoor activities or chores. Well for today, it looks to be another day with a chance for rain across Texoma. Rain chances are low today, as only isolated-to-scattered showers and storms are expected, but none should be severe. The best chance for the showers looks to be in our western and southern counties. We could see some heavy rain in a couple stronger showers throughout the day, but most of us will experience partly cloudy skies and dry, but muggy, weather. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s, although some of us could get above the 90° mark.

Drier weather and partly cloudy skies for most of Texoma on Tuesday, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will still be in the upper 80s for southwest Oklahoma, with high temps in the lower 90s south of the Red River.

We see another small resurgence in rain on Wednesday, although it appears to be mostly isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, but no severe weather is expected. Entering the later part of the week rain chances are minimal as temps all across Texoma will be in the lower 90s. Rain chances return again this upcoming weekend.

