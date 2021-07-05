FISTA Development Trust Authority to meet Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a meeting Tuesday, July 6 at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include approving the parking lot license agreement between the County Commissioners and the Trust along with approving the budget between the City and the Trust for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year.

The Trust will also meet in executive session to discuss the employment of FISTA’s director, James Taylor.

The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.