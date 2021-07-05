Expert Connections
FISTA Development Trust Authority to meet Tuesday

More updates on the mall purchase and FISTA project are expected soon(kswo)
By Korey Middleton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a meeting Tuesday, July 6 at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include approving the parking lot license agreement between the County Commissioners and the Trust along with approving the budget between the City and the Trust for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year.

The Trust will also meet in executive session to discuss the employment of FISTA’s director, James Taylor.

The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m.

