DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - While most Independence Day fireworks shows are done, Kiowa Casino in Devol will light up the sky Monday night.

The casino is hosting a free firework show from nine to ten p.m. It’s set to get started once the sun goes down.

The event is free to attend and guests are encouraged to bring their own seats.

