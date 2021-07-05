Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 53rd annual Firecracker Open took place this weekend at the Lawton Country Club.

The event was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 but the three-day tournament made its triumphant return this year with Lawton native Cullen Stahl taking home first place.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted under my belt. I’ve won a few tournaments in this town so it’s pretty cool to clinch it out and walk home with it,” Stahl said.

Stahl said he’s played in this tournament five or six times in his career. He shot a 207 over the weekend to finally capture the crown.

“I kind of got off to a little rocky start but the whole game plan was to just stay patient with the greens. Big thanks to Johnny Wilson and the MGA, I know they were really trying hard with the conditions they got this winter, it really took a toll on the golf course and I know they’re doing their best. Really staying patient with the way the greens were was the ideal situation and just trying to make a couple birdies down the stretch to close it out,” Stahl said.

Stahl said he was thrilled with how many people came out to support him on Sunday.

“I appreciate everything, all the support, it was great to see all the people come out and support me. I had a lot of people that I grew up around that came out and watched and it was awesome,” Stahl.

Coming in second place in the tournament was 17-year-old Zachary Siaca.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.