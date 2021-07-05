Lawton shelter helping homeless in the heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures are rising, and in some parts of the country... heat-waves are even causing death.

To cool off on summer days, Family Promise of Lawton provides the homeless with water, popsicles and shelter.

“During the winter, it’s a little easier to deal with the cold because we can do tents,” Tiffany Escoe of Family Promise said. “We can pile on blankets, things like that. During the summer, there’s only so much that you can take off.”

But some would rather take refuge from the heat in places like the public library or mall.

“They’re afraid of people outside of their circle, so they do not want to go to a shelter, but that does not mean they don’t deserve our compassion and assistance,” Escoe said.

According to Escoe, the most important thing is staying hydrated.

She says keeping cold water or Gatorade in your car and handing it out can go a long way.

“If you have an umbrella, even a big umbrella, like in the backyard or at the lake, or some kind of awning or something that you’re no longer using, that will create shade for any homeless population and maybe multiple homeless people if it’s large,” Escoe said.

Handheld battery-operated fans, sunscreen and bug spray are on the list, too.

Escoe said to also don’t forget to show a little kindness.

“I think another important thing to do is to not be afraid if you see someone sitting under a tree,” she said. “They’re just trying to get some shade. Offer them water, offer them anything that you can.”

Family Promise always has hygiene bags ready and available for those in need.

If you or someone you know needs resources to beat the summer heat, you can contact Family Promise of Lawton at 580-353-7522.

