Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store

Man steals from Ulta
Man steals from Ulta(Crime Stoppers)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are looking for a grand larceny suspect.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 5 p.m. on June 27 at Ulta on Northwest 2nd Street, a man stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Crime Stoppers shared the man’s photo and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-INFO to submit an anonymous tip or you can go to their website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apache Hotel and Casino Heroes of America
Fireworks display set for Apache Casino and Hotel
Alan Krone
Lawton man charged in assault
New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open.
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open
Marlow kicked off Fourth of July weekend with an Independence Day Parade lasting just over an...
Marlow kicks off weekend with Independence Day Parade

Latest News

.
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is providing additional dental benefits to all adult...
OHCA offering additional dental benefits to SoonerCare members
Comanche Nation school supply drive underway
A Lawton shelter aims to help the homeless through the heat.
Lawton shelter helping homeless in the heat