Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are looking for a grand larceny suspect.

According to Crime Stoppers, around 5 p.m. on June 27 at Ulta on Northwest 2nd Street, a man stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Crime Stoppers shared the man’s photo and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-INFO to submit an anonymous tip or you can go to their website.

