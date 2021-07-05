Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Officials warn of false Surfside charity sites

By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As victims continue to be unaccounted for in the debris of the condo collapse in Florida, officials are sending out a warning about scammers setting up false charity sites hoping to profit off this tragedy.

“We’ve seen the best in people. Unfortunately, you also see the worst in people,” Florida State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

Anyone who may want to donate money toward relief efforts should beware.

“There are fraudulent GoFundMe accounts already popping up,” he said. “We’ve already had some scammer who’s developed some type of not-for-profit out of New Jersey who’s tried to create this opportunity to steal people’s information and identity.”

To avoid scams, the Federal Trade Commission has some helpful tips.

  • Block unwanted calls and text messages.
  • Never give out personal or financial information in response to a request you did not expect.
  • Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses give you time to make a decision.
  • Before giving, talk to someone you trust. It could help you realize whether you are dealing with a scam.

In Surfside, Fla., officials say the Volunteer Florida website is the state-sponsored way to donate money to this tragedy.

“If you give money to a GoFundMe account, you might as well be throwing money out the window of your car. I highly discourage it,” Patronis said. “You can’t do enough due diligence to ensure your GoFundMe donation is going to a noble cause.”

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, you can report it to authorities at Fraud Free Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apache Hotel and Casino Heroes of America
Fireworks display set for Apache Casino and Hotel
Alan Krone
Lawton man charged in assault
New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open.
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open
Marlow kicked off Fourth of July weekend with an Independence Day Parade lasting just over an...
Marlow kicks off weekend with Independence Day Parade

Latest News

This 4th of July weekend, a WWI Mobile Museum was set up in Marlow.
WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow
WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow
Frank Barakat carries his daughter Valentina, 2, through an shopping aisle dedicated for...
Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
3 more victims found in South Florida condo collapse; death toll at 27
Cade Roth and Bradley
Oklahoma band excited to be back on stage after pandemic