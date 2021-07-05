OHCA offering additional dental benefits to SoonerCare members

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is providing additional dental benefits to all adult SoonerCare members.

The benefit will allow participants to get preventive care like cleanings, fluoride, and periodontal scaling, exams, x-rays, fillings, and partial or full dentures.

Members will be charged a $4 copay per visit for dental services.

There is no copay for emergency dental services.

To learn more about SoonerCare or to apply for health benefits under Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion plan, visit the OHCA website.

