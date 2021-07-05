Oklahoma band excited to be back on stage after pandemic

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Cade Roth and Bradley Wolf from Cade Roth and the Black Sheep played at Kochendorfer Brewing Company on Friday July 2 during Marlow’s class reunions.

Although the band has been playing since February, both band members said last year’s quarantine was difficult.

“It was a depressing time for a lot of musicians,” Wolf said. “A lot of us had a lot of shows planned last year and that all got cancelled, big opportunities missed, but at least we’re all safe and all have our lives, so there’s something.”

Roth said it was cool to have time off to do normal things on the weekends.

“But after a while we got stir crazy where we wanted to get back to playing,” he said.

Wolf said it’s nice to be back on stage.

“I do it selfishly, I very much enjoy just performing,” he said. “Especially because I get to it with my best friend Cade. Then people tell me afterwards they liked it and that’s even better.”

Roth also echoed the feeling.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “We’re happy to be back. Last year’s rough so it’s nice to get back in it.”

As for musicians getting back on stage, Wolf said to go for it.

“Play every gig that you play like it’s your most important gig,” he said. “Everybody has hurdles and it’s good that we’ve all collectively gone past them and we’re all moving forward again.”

