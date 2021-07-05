WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - This 4th of July weekend, a WWI Mobile Museum was set up in Marlow.

The museum travels around the country showing off memorabilia from WWI, but curator Keith Colley is a Marlow native. Last July, we did a story with Colley talking about how the museum was on hold because of the pandemic, but this weekend it was a big hit while set up at the Marlow Senior Center.

This weekend, hundreds of Marlow residents got a chance to check out the museum.

“The first day we had over 400 people come through,” Colley said.

“It’s really cool to see all of this in your own hometown,” said museum visitor David Tecumseh.

“We decided to come down here and check out what they have, there was way more here than I expected there to be,” said museum visitor Chad Choate.

The items are all from WWI, with Colley saying they tried to cover every aspect of the war.

“You’re going to see uniforms, you’re going to see blood, you’re going to see stuff from the trenches dug up in no man’s land. You’re going to find out about women’s role in WWI, a lot of people didn’t know women were over there. We have authentic music, we have an organ that was used for church services,” Colley said.

The museum is several years in the making and has been visited by more than 220,000 people.

“The museum was originally designed for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to help awaken their mind. The United States Government heard about the fact it’s based on WWI and asked us to be part of the commission in Washington D.C.,” Colley said.

Colley says with the pandemic coming to an end, they’re taking the museum back on the road and he’s excited about what that will bring to the next generation.

“I think the most powerful part of it is to see the kids’ faces when they’re like oh my God I never knew that, to watch their eyes get really big and who knows, maybe this might be that trigger that gets them engaged in history as we go down the road,” Colley said.

In Marlow, visitors of the museum hope for the same thing.

“I think it’s really important and hopefully it’s something my kids can relate to and especially when they get back into school, they can visually see things they’re going to talk about and learn about,” Choate said.

The mobile museum’s next stop is Houston, then Philadelphia. If you want to learn more about the Mobile Museum, Colley says the best way to learn where they’ll be setting up is by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.