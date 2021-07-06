12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Twelve people were arrested as part of a prostitution sting in Lawton over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to Lawton police, a special Vice operation was conducted just before Independence Day.

Lawton police said seven prostitutes and 5 Johns were arrested, and trace amounts of methamphetamine were discovered during the sting operation as well.

According to the Lawton Police Department jail roster over the weekend, the following 12 people were arrested for prostitution prohibited:

Ebonee Lindsey

Miya Balls-Suarez

Ashlei Stewart

Danyel Pueblo

Demitria Rhodes

Kelly Johnson

Christophe Epps

Shreyas Kommein

Lowell Caffey

Cody Edge

Krystal Fischer

Clint Bowles

