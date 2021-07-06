Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend kicks off tomorrow with increasing rain chances throughout the weekend

Heat indices near 100° Thursday & Friday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for a stray and short-lived shower. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny with a cold front moving into northern Oklahoma. This will provide enough lift for showers and thunderstorms to develop with the highest coverage remaining north of I-40. However, outflow boundaries from storms that develop to our north could initiate a few showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s and winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

A ridge will expand eastward later this week allowing for temperatures to warm back up into the low 90s and more typical for this time of year. It will also limit the coverage of rain across Texoma.

Another cold front will approach southwest Oklahoma on Saturday evening and only making it into parts of southwest Oklahoma. There will be a higher amount of atmospheric moisture, therefore a slightly higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the front. Enough energy could be available to support isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
UPDATE: Missing Hobart teen found safe
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night

Latest News

ASCOG Shuts Duncan Nutrition Branch
ASCOG closes South Nutrition Center
Vice Chair of FISTA Mark Brace said this is another step in the right direction for the Trust.
FISTA approves agreement with consulting firm
Kristopher Wade Fargo has been charged with malicious injury to property and third degree...
Man charged in Lawton burglaries
Shavontay D'Sean Gardner
Man charged in connection to Lawton house fire