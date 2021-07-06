7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend kicks off tomorrow with increasing rain chances throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for a stray and short-lived shower. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny with a cold front moving into northern Oklahoma. This will provide enough lift for showers and thunderstorms to develop with the highest coverage remaining north of I-40. However, outflow boundaries from storms that develop to our north could initiate a few showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s and winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

A ridge will expand eastward later this week allowing for temperatures to warm back up into the low 90s and more typical for this time of year. It will also limit the coverage of rain across Texoma.

Another cold front will approach southwest Oklahoma on Saturday evening and only making it into parts of southwest Oklahoma. There will be a higher amount of atmospheric moisture, therefore a slightly higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the front. Enough energy could be available to support isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

