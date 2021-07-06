ASCOG closes South Nutrition Center

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) is closing a Nutrition Center in Duncan. The association serves eight counties in southwest Oklahoma including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, McClain, Stephens and Tillman.

The Director of the Area Agency on Aging says this closure in Duncan is what they’re seeing across the board.

“We had dramatic increases in enrollment due to the coronavirus,” Kristina Manriquez said. “Here in Duncan, we’ve seen almost a 200 percent increase in enrollment. Prior to the pandemic, we were serving between 80 and 90 people. We are now currently serving almost 260.”

According to Manriquez, it’s pure economics.

With only one site in Duncan now, ASCOG can afford to feed more senior citizens.

“The reason that we made this decision is to keep from cutting seniors off this program,” Manriquez said. “To fund both sites, we would’ve been looking to reduce a pretty dramatic number of seniors and we just don’t feel comfortable doing that. We will always put the seniors first.”

The meals are prepared by Delta Community Action Senior Nutrition.

The Project Director says those who got their meals at the South Nutrition Center are in good hands at the North Nutrition Center.

“People just wouldn’t believe the number of seniors that we have that need that meal each day, especially the homebound who can’t get out, but then also to be able to come back and congregate and socialize is very, very important to the seniors,” April Houston of Delta Community Action Senior Nutrition said.

ASCOG also serves seniors who are homebound by delivering meals, those people won’t be affected by this change.

Manriquez says if necessary, they’ll be transporting the seniors who used the South Nutrition Center to North to pick up their meals.

“It gives them livelihood and security,” Manriquez said. “It gives them stability to be able to stay home and it provides them with supportive services that gives them the independence that they’ve earned.”

Lunches are served to seniors over 60, Monday through Friday, and cost two dollars.

Reservations are required.

For more information, contact the Duncan North Nutrition Center at 580-255-6902.

