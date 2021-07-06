Expert Connections
City of Altus to conduct anti-mosquito fogging

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Due recent precipitation, Altus residents are experiencing excessive numbers of mosquitos in Altus. The City of Altus has contracted with Titan Pest Control to conduct anti-mosquito fogging operations throughout the city.

The operations will be conducted on streets and in some allies. Anti-mosquito fogging operations will occur from about 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 7, and July 8 for the remaining areas.

Titan has asked residents close their windows during these times and remain indoors for around 10 minutes following any anti-mosquito fogging operations in their neighborhoods. The company is also encouraging to bring outdoor pet food and water bowls inside.

The City of Altus has asked residents to look for and drain any buckets, tires and other objects on their properties which could be trapping rain water, since it could be used by mosquitos.

The City of Altus is not permitted to conduct anti-mosquito fogging operations on private property. Any residents who need help removing large quantities of mosquitos from their own properties will need to contact a mosquito pest control company.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

