Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An Oklahoma death row inmate who was fighting to overturn his death sentence for a 1999 killing in Oklahoma City has died.

Jimmy Dean Harris, 64, died at a hospital from long-term health problems.

He was sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of his wife’s boss at an Oklahoma City transmission shop.

Harris shot and killed Merle Taylor in September 1999 when he went to confront his wife.

He was sentenced to death in 2001, but an appeals court threw out the sentence. A second jury chose death in 2005, but Harris was still challenging the sentence.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

