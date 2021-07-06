First Alert Forecast (7/6AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic (and safe) holiday weekend! Now back to reality (but we’ll keep gravity), many are headed back to work this morning! It’s been a quiet morning really with some clouds and temperatures in the low 70s. During the day today, high temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for most of the area with a few low 90s down south. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mainly dry conditions but with little forcing, this will keep shower/ thunderstorm development low. Chances for any rain will be highest down towards the south and west where humidity will be the highest. If anything pops up, it should likely dissipate around sunset. Winds will stay light out of the east to southeast at 5 to 15mph.

The long-term forecast will be dominated by minimal forcing simply meaning a relatively dry forecast but there will be two main expectations. The first one is a weak cold front arriving tomorrow. Rain chances will increase for some (but not all) as the front moves in from the north. Severe weather is not expected. Expect tomorrow to still stay mainly dry with highs rising into the low to mid 90s. Southeast winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph.

Come Thursday, look for less clouds and more sunshine. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will stay below average in the low to mid 90s. Friday’s forecast will be similar to Thursday but clouds will build as the day goes on ahead of another front.

The stronger and second cold front/ system will arrive this weekend. The strength of the second front will increase rain chances more for Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, organized severe weather is unlikely at this point. Otherwise, generally expect isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms most days, with little or no organization. Temperatures will remain mostly below average for this time of year.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

