FISTA approves agreement with consulting firm

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator Development Trust Authority met on Tuesday at Lawton City Hall.

Members voted to approve the parking lot license agreement between the County Commissioners and the Trust.

Plus, they approved an agreement with Cornerstone Government Affairs, which will provide them with consulting services, helping the Trust to deal with federal and state governments.

Vice Chair of FISTA Mark Brace said this is another step in the right direction for the Trust.

“They represent us on Capitol Hill and so our interests in those that as national interests become important to us, particularly in the defense industry, they’re boots on the ground right there in Washington, D.C.,” Brace said.

It costs $10,000 a month, for a grand total of $120,000 a year.

They also convened in executive session to review the employment of Director of FISTA James Taylor and voted to extend his contract for another year, until June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

