Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on COVID-19

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KSWO) - Health experts with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition shared their insight on several COVID-19 related topics on July 6.

The discussion was about Delta variant testing in the state and the growing controversy into how the coronavirus is attributed to the cause of death.

Since June 5, positive cases have risen by over 9 percent, with Northeastern Oklahoma seeing higher rates of infection.

The state is also collaborating with the Department of Defense to broaden their variant testing, to determine how the Delta variant is affecting Oklahomans.

Several healthcare professionals gave their opinion on the growing controversy into inflated COVID-19 statistics.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.