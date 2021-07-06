Historic Duncan school turned senior center in need of renovations

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A historic Duncan school turned senior center needs renovations.

For nearly a century, countless memories have been made in the Douglass gym. From the original flooring to the wooden bleachers and the stone walls, the second you walk through the doors you can feel the history. A history many Duncan residents are now working tirelessly to preserve.”

“This school used to be for the African American students here in Duncan, Oklahoma. It’s a historical building that was built in 1938. It has a lot of history and a lot of memories,” said Douglass East Side Senior Center Executive Director Shannon Hall-Sanders.

“This was us. It was all about us at that time, we were over here in this area and really this was the only area we knew. This was our teaching, this was our legacy, and it needs to keep going on,” said Melvin “Smokey” Sanders, who attended Douglass school.

For it to continue going on, renovations are needed, starting with a new gym floor.

“So that children can have a place to go, we can have events, just a place of community. We want it to be a place where everybody can come socialize and have activities, plays, basketball games. We just want it to be a place that the whole Duncan community can come and enjoy it as a family,” Hall-Sanders said.

Away from the gym and in the original school building next door, a senior center now sits and also needs some TLC in the kitchen.

“So we can feed the individuals daily a healthy lunch daily so they won’t have to go off campus to find food. We just want to make sure we have food for them here so they can continue to engage and socialize with their friends when they come,” Hall-Sanders said.

Donations are needed for those renovations and the hope is the community and past alumni will step in and help keep part of Duncan’s history alive.

“All the alumni that have been here need to focus on what’s going on. Not stay way, but focus. What are you doing, what’s going on, what needs to be done, how can we build it up, how can we come together on one accord?” Sanders said.

“History is what makes us. It’s what makes us great, it’s what makes us go on in life and just respect of what took place here and what we’re trying to see continue on as a whole in our Duncan community. We just want this to continue to grow for people to learn more about Douglass, to be a part of Douglass,” Hall-Sanders said.

Hall-Sanders says deep down this entire project is just about community, with an extra emphasis on the word Unity. For more information about how you can help out, you can go to the Douglass East Side Senior Center’s Facebook page.

