Hobart police are on the search for missing teen

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Hobart police are searching for a teen who went missing this evening.

Police said15-year-old Sonny Mendez went missing around 5:30 p.m. on July 5 near Hobart Elementary School.

He was last seen wearing a grey tank top shirt with blue basketball shorts.

Police say Mendez is endangered and has a “proven medical or physical disability.”

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to contact police.

