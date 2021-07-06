Hobart police are on the search for missing teen
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Hobart police are searching for a teen who went missing this evening.
Police said15-year-old Sonny Mendez went missing around 5:30 p.m. on July 5 near Hobart Elementary School.
He was last seen wearing a grey tank top shirt with blue basketball shorts.
Police say Mendez is endangered and has a “proven medical or physical disability.”
Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to contact police.
