Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hobart police are on the search for missing teen

Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Hobart police are searching for a teen who went missing this evening.

Police said15-year-old Sonny Mendez went missing around 5:30 p.m. on July 5 near Hobart Elementary School.

He was last seen wearing a grey tank top shirt with blue basketball shorts.

Police say Mendez is endangered and has a “proven medical or physical disability.”

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Apache Hotel and Casino Heroes of America
Fireworks display set for Apache Casino and Hotel
Alan Krone
Lawton man charged in assault
New emergency rules impacting Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licensees are now in effect.
New OMMA rules now in effect
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open.
Lawton native Cullen Stahl wins 53rd annual Firecracker Open

Latest News

Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Relatively quiet through the workweek with increasing rain chances over the weekend
This 4th of July weekend, a WWI Mobile Museum was set up in Marlow.
WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow
WWI history museum rolls into downtown Marlow