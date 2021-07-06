Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library hosts Adultish Crafts

Tina King talks with 7News about the events Lawton Public Library has planned for the month
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is holding an Adultish Craft event at 6 p.m. July 7.

Those who attended can create galaxies in a jar.

This event is free and open to the public, but it is a no-kids-allowed crafting time for other adultish people to come out and sample a new craft.

Teens can also be adultish and there’s no sign-up required.

The library will provide Jars, fluff, paint and star confetti.

Those who attend are able to bring their own crafting items to put inside their jar.

