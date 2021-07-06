Lawton Public Library hosts Adultish Crafts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is holding an Adultish Craft event at 6 p.m. July 7.

Those who attended can create galaxies in a jar.

This event is free and open to the public, but it is a no-kids-allowed crafting time for other adultish people to come out and sample a new craft.

Teens can also be adultish and there’s no sign-up required.

The library will provide Jars, fluff, paint and star confetti.

Those who attend are able to bring their own crafting items to put inside their jar.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.